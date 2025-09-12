Cloudflare Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Cloudflare.

Looking at options history for Cloudflare NET we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $108,140 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $745,674.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $310.0 for Cloudflare over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Cloudflare's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Cloudflare's significant trades, within a strike price range of $100.0 to $310.0, over the past month.

Cloudflare Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NET CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $7.75 $7.65 $7.65 $280.00 $124.6K 49 233 NET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $36.35 $35.45 $36.35 $240.00 $98.0K 129 34 NET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $98.0 $94.75 $96.35 $130.00 $96.3K 183 0 NET CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $48.45 $48.15 $48.45 $185.00 $72.6K 63 15 NET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $35.7 $33.9 $33.9 $190.00 $50.8K 747 15

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare is a software company based in San Francisco, California, that offers security and web performance offerings by utilizing a distributed, serverless content delivery network, or CDN. The firm's edge computing platform, Workers, leverages this network by providing clients the ability to deploy, and execute code without maintaining servers.

In light of the recent options history for Cloudflare, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Cloudflare Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 878,330, the price of NET is down -1.02% at $222.34.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Cloudflare

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $255.0.

* An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cloudflare, which currently sits at a price target of $255.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.