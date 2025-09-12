Decoding Centene's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Centene CNC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CNC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for Centene.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 4% bullish and 72%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $85,417, and 20 are calls, for a total amount of $1,162,165.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $25.0 to $55.0 for Centene over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Centene's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Centene's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Centene Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CNC CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $1.75 $1.7 $1.7 $35.00 $170.0K 2.0K 5.1K CNC CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $1.85 $1.8 $1.8 $35.00 $90.0K 2.0K 561 CNC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $10.7 $10.5 $10.57 $25.00 $89.5K 1.0K 150 CNC CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $10.7 $10.5 $10.5 $25.00 $84.0K 1.0K 150 CNC CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $3.6 $3.5 $3.5 $35.00 $75.9K 7.5K 341

About Centene

Centene is a managed care organization that focuses on government-sponsored healthcare plans, including Medicaid, Medicare, and the individual exchanges. Centene served 22 million medical members as of December 2024, mostly in Medicaid (about 60% of membership), the individual exchanges (about 20%), and Medicare (about 5%). The company also has a military contract and provides Medicare Part D pharmaceutical plans.

In light of the recent options history for Centene, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Centene

Currently trading with a volume of 10,841,765, the CNC's price is down by -2.22%, now at $33.33.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 42 days.

What The Experts Say On Centene

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $36.2.

* An analyst from Bernstein has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Centene, which currently sits at a price target of $36. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Centene, targeting a price of $39. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $38. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Centene, targeting a price of $35. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Centene, targeting a price of $33.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.