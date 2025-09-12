This Is What Whales Are Betting On Pan American Silver

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Pan American Silver PAAS, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in PAAS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 17 extraordinary options activities for Pan American Silver. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 41% leaning bullish and 47% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $232,260, and 15 are calls, amounting to $969,885.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $27.0 to $45.0 for Pan American Silver over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pan American Silver's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pan American Silver's whale activity within a strike price range from $27.0 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

Pan American Silver Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PAAS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $0.95 $0.85 $0.87 $30.00 $189.6K 6.9K 2.7K PAAS CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/12/25 $4.5 $4.3 $4.45 $32.50 $133.5K 318 301 PAAS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $5.0 $4.8 $4.8 $34.00 $96.0K 982 602 PAAS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $4.9 $4.8 $4.8 $34.00 $96.0K 982 202 PAAS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $11.1 $10.8 $10.9 $30.00 $88.2K 1.8K 89

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp is a mining company principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver and gold-producing properties and assets. The company's principal products are silver and gold, although it also produces and sells zinc, lead, and copper. Its operating mines comprise La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Pan American Silver, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Pan American Silver's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 4,111,812, with PAAS's price up by 0.95%, positioned at $37.17.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 53 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Pan American Silver

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $36.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Scotiabank keeps a Sector Outperform rating on Pan American Silver with a target price of $36.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Pan American Silver options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.