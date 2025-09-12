Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Serve Robotics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Serve Robotics SERV.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SERV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Serve Robotics.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $86,595, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $274,410.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $5.0 to $13.0 for Serve Robotics during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Serve Robotics options trades today is 1820.0 with a total volume of 3,457.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Serve Robotics's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $13.0 over the last 30 days.

Serve Robotics Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SERV CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $1.5 $1.45 $1.5 $12.00 $75.0K 3.2K 652 SERV CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $4.4 $4.2 $4.2 $10.00 $42.0K 1.0K 166 SERV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.2 $4.1 $4.1 $10.00 $36.8K 4.5K 652 SERV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $1.85 $1.8 $1.8 $12.50 $36.0K 12 200 SERV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $1.6 $1.5 $1.59 $13.00 $31.9K 70 251

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc is developing next-generation robots for last-mile delivery services. It design, develop and operate low-emissions robots on AI-powered robotics mobility platform, that serve people in public spaces, starting with food delivery. Its first product is a zero-emission robot that serves people in public areas, Starting with food delivery. It has developed an AI-robotics mobility platform, with last-mile delivery in cities as its first application.

Serve Robotics's Current Market Status

With a volume of 13,559,621, the price of SERV is up 2.63% at $11.7.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

What The Experts Say On Serve Robotics

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $15.0.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Wedbush downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $15.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.