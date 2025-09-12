Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on UPS Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on United Parcel Service UPS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UPS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for United Parcel Service.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $297,265, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $1,742,203.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $70.0 to $160.0 for United Parcel Service during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for United Parcel Service options trades today is 2236.12 with a total volume of 6,229.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for United Parcel Service's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $160.0 over the last 30 days.

United Parcel Service Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $8.15 $8.0 $8.07 $80.00 $968.4K 1.5K 1.2K UPS PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $6.5 $6.45 $6.45 $85.00 $125.7K 2.2K 198 UPS CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $5.75 $5.7 $5.7 $85.00 $114.0K 1.1K 434 UPS CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $5.3 $5.25 $5.25 $90.00 $110.7K 921 224 UPS CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $7.35 $7.25 $7.27 $85.00 $72.7K 568 110

About United Parcel Service

As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic US package operations generate around 65% of total revenue, while international package makes up 20%. Air and ocean freight forwarding and contract logistics make up the remainder.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding United Parcel Service, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

United Parcel Service's Current Market Status

With a volume of 2,879,560, the price of UPS is up 0.17% at $84.79.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About United Parcel Service

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $87.0.

* An analyst from B of A Securities has revised its rating downward to Underperform, adjusting the price target to $83. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Neutral rating on United Parcel Service, maintaining a target price of $91.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.