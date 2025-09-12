10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EOSE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $8.50 $33.9K 1.0K 9.9K RKLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $50.00 $87.5K 14.6K 4.8K UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $97.50 $235.0K 8.4K 3.3K HAYW PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $15.00 $54.0K 201 2.0K RTX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $165.00 $78.0K 2.3K 633 BE CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $60.00 $312.7K 15.0K 515 BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $225.00 $30.4K 6.1K 274 DE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $475.00 $37.2K 203 259 EMR PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $135.00 $120.9K 139 144 SMR PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $33.00 $29.9K 181 50

• For EOSE EOSE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2248 contract(s) at a $8.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.9K, with a price of $15.0 per contract. There were 1001 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9970 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RKLB RKLB, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $87.5K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 14612 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4846 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UBER UBER, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 2500 contract(s) at a $97.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $235.0K, with a price of $94.0 per contract. There were 8430 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3304 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HAYW HAYW, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $27.0 per contract. There were 201 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RTX RTX, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 35 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 2365 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 633 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BE BE, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 450 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $312.7K, with a price of $695.0 per contract. There were 15033 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 515 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA BA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 70 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 32 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $950.0 per contract. There were 6164 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 274 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DE DE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 93 contract(s) at a $475.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 203 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 259 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EMR EMR, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 189 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 139 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $120.9K, with a price of $870.0 per contract. There were 139 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 144 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMR SMR, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 161 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $599.0 per contract. There were 181 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

