A Closer Look at Affirm Holdings's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Affirm Holdings AFRM, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AFRM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 20 extraordinary options activities for Affirm Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $209,700, and 17 are calls, amounting to $1,243,771.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $62.5 to $130.0 for Affirm Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Affirm Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Affirm Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $62.5 to $130.0, over the past month.

Affirm Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $3.95 $3.8 $3.8 $65.00 $152.0K 561 401 AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.2 $2.95 $3.2 $80.00 $128.4K 1.9K 4 AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $11.05 $11.0 $11.0 $80.00 $110.0K 1.5K 301 AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $11.0 $10.9 $11.0 $80.00 $110.0K 1.5K 201 AFRM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $11.1 $10.55 $10.8 $80.00 $108.0K 1.5K 501

About Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks and through virtual card networks, among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States, followed by Canada and other regions.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Affirm Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Affirm Holdings

With a volume of 1,985,951, the price of AFRM is up 0.65% at $81.94.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Affirm Holdings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $90.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Affirm Holdings with a target price of $94. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Affirm Holdings, maintaining a target price of $91. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Affirm Holdings, targeting a price of $84. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Affirm Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $90. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Affirm Holdings, targeting a price of $95.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Affirm Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.