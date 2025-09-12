PDD Holdings Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on PDD Holdings PDD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PDD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for PDD Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $808,110, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $1,201,853.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $160.0 for PDD Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for PDD Holdings options trades today is 3638.57 with a total volume of 2,311.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for PDD Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $160.0 over the last 30 days.

PDD Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $26.5 $24.9 $26.5 $100.00 $463.7K 3.8K 175 PDD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $7.5 $7.35 $7.42 $120.00 $371.0K 22.2K 507 PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/03/25 $27.0 $25.95 $26.17 $100.00 $261.7K 313 200 PDD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/03/25 $26.8 $25.5 $26.03 $100.00 $130.1K 313 50 PDD PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $37.2 $36.85 $37.2 $160.00 $111.6K 41 0

About PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings operates commerce businesses in over 80 countries globally. Its main operations are Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China, and Temu, a global e-commerce marketplace. PDD also has a community group purchase business in China. PDD has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities that support its underlying businesses.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding PDD Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

PDD Holdings's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 1,960,421, the PDD's price is down by -0.1%, now at $125.59.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 69 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for PDD Holdings

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $146.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for PDD Holdings, targeting a price of $165. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Benchmark downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $160. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on PDD Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $141. * In a cautious move, an analyst from New Street Research downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $120.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest PDD Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.