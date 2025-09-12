Looking At CrowdStrike Holdings's Recent Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in CRWD often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 61% bullish and 33% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $88,500, and 17 calls, totaling $1,377,680.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $135.0 to $500.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for CrowdStrike Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across CrowdStrike Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $135.0 to $500.0, over the past month.

CrowdStrike Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $20.6 $19.3 $19.3 $500.00 $386.0K 2.1K 1 CRWD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $315.1 $308.65 $312.0 $135.00 $187.1K 4 0 CRWD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $3.5 $3.35 $3.45 $500.00 $136.9K 2.2K 464 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/24/25 $10.0 $8.45 $10.0 $470.00 $108.0K 17 61 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $312.3 $310.05 $312.3 $135.00 $93.6K 4 6

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding CrowdStrike Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is CrowdStrike Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 263,712, the price of CRWD is up by 1.45%, reaching $439.66.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 74 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About CrowdStrike Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $448.6.

* An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, maintaining a target price of $475. * An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Outperform rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, maintaining a target price of $460. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings with a target price of $490. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $475. * An analyst from Bernstein has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $343.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

