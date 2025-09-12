Adobe Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Adobe. Our analysis of options history for Adobe ADBE revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 17% of traders were bullish, while 76% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $285,439, and 10 were calls, valued at $833,490.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $220.0 to $400.0 for Adobe during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Adobe's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Adobe's whale trades within a strike price range from $220.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

Adobe Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $24.3 $24.1 $24.25 $375.00 $397.7K 473 0 ADBE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $49.0 $47.85 $49.0 $300.00 $122.5K 126 70 ADBE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/12/25 $3.6 $3.55 $3.6 $340.00 $77.3K 2.5K 815 ADBE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $39.1 $33.1 $35.1 $360.00 $73.7K 1.1K 21 ADBE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $45.2 $43.4 $45.37 $390.00 $45.2K 2.0K 57

About Adobe

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing, and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices, and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

Having examined the options trading patterns of Adobe, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Adobe

Trading volume stands at 4,110,826, with ADBE's price down by -2.03%, positioned at $343.44.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 89 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Adobe

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $438.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Adobe, targeting a price of $470. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Adobe, maintaining a target price of $375. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Adobe, maintaining a target price of $430. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Adobe with a target price of $465. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Adobe, maintaining a target price of $450.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.