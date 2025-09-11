Looking At Zscaler's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Zscaler.

Looking at options history for Zscaler ZS we detected 34 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $453,667 and 28, calls, for a total amount of $1,011,653.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $430.0 for Zscaler over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Zscaler's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Zscaler's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $430.0 in the last 30 days.

Zscaler Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/15/26 $28.85 $28.55 $28.85 $280.00 $144.2K 4 50 ZS PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $5.55 $4.95 $5.45 $260.00 $88.2K 410 271 ZS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $41.5 $40.9 $41.25 $270.00 $82.5K 586 39 ZS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $26.4 $25.85 $26.4 $310.00 $79.2K 11 30 ZS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $48.3 $47.0 $47.62 $290.00 $57.1K 39 0

About Zscaler

Zscaler is a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, firm focusing on providing cloud-native cybersecurity solutions to primarily enterprise customers. Zscaler's offerings can be broadly partitioned into Zscaler Internet Access, which provides secure access to external applications, and Zscaler Private Access, which provides secure access to internal applications. The firm is headquartered in San Jose, California, and went public in 2018.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Zscaler, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Zscaler Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 1,582,042, the price of ZS is up by 3.01%, reaching $287.18.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 81 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Zscaler

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $339.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Zscaler, targeting a price of $330. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Scotiabank continues to hold a Sector Outperform rating for Zscaler, targeting a price of $334. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for Zscaler, targeting a price of $330. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $350. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Zscaler, which currently sits at a price target of $351.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.