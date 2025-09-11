Spotlight on Kroger: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Kroger KR, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in KR often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Kroger. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 22% bullish and 55% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $26,390, and 8 calls, totaling $964,492.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $55.0 to $77.5 for Kroger during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Kroger stands at 2581.11, with a total volume reaching 12,460.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Kroger, situated within the strike price corridor from $55.0 to $77.5, throughout the last 30 days.

Kroger Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/12/25 $1.2 $0.9 $1.05 $68.00 $682.5K 8.6K 8.4K KR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $3.65 $3.45 $3.45 $65.00 $69.0K 8.0K 550 KR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $15.9 $15.85 $15.9 $55.00 $44.5K 10 28 KR CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.16 $1.9 $1.9 $67.00 $38.0K 1.0K 234 KR CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/12/25 $1.95 $1.79 $1.79 $67.00 $35.8K 2.0K 1.9K

About Kroger

Kroger is one of the largest grocery retailers in the United States with about 2,700 stores across a portfolio of over 20 supermarket banners. The company boasts an ingrained presence in US communities, citing that it is a top-two grocer in most of its major market areas. Over one fourth of Kroger's roughly $110 billion in nonperishable and fresh food sales (about 75% of revenue) stems from its private-label portfolio, of which the company manufactures about 30% of units via its own food production plants. The company also operates fuel stations and pharmacies at 60% and 80% of its locations, respectively.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Kroger, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Kroger

With a trading volume of 11,140,266, the price of KR is up by 0.39%, reaching $67.29.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 0 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Kroger

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $74.33.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Roth Capital keeps a Neutral rating on Kroger with a target price of $66. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on Kroger with a target price of $82. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JP Morgan lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $75.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.