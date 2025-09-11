What the Options Market Tells Us About Halliburton

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Halliburton HAL, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in HAL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Halliburton. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $231,492, and 6 are calls, amounting to $319,119.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $22.0 to $27.0 for Halliburton over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Halliburton's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Halliburton's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $22.0 to $27.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Halliburton Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HAL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $2.08 $2.02 $2.05 $22.00 $108.6K 3.2K 1.3K HAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $3.75 $3.6 $3.6 $23.00 $73.4K 280 1 HAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $1.86 $1.79 $1.79 $27.00 $67.3K 203 911 HAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $1.81 $1.8 $1.81 $27.00 $65.1K 203 404 HAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $2.05 $2.02 $2.05 $22.00 $62.3K 3.2K 428

About Halliburton

Halliburton is North America's largest oilfield service company as measured by market share. Despite industry fragmentation, it holds a leading position in the hydraulic fracturing and completions market, which makes up nearly half of its revenue. It also holds strong positions in other service offerings like drilling and completions fluids, which leverages its expertise in material science, as well as the directional drilling market. While we consider SLB the global leader in reservoir evaluation, we think Halliburton leads in any activity from the reservoir to the wellbore. The firm's innovations have helped multiple producers lower their development costs per barrel of oil equivalent, with techniques that have been homed in over a century of operations.

In light of the recent options history for Halliburton, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Halliburton's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 6,023,568, with HAL's price down by -1.17%, positioned at $22.34.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 56 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Halliburton

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $31.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Melius Research lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $41. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Halliburton with a target price of $21.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Halliburton with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.