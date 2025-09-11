Lockheed Martin Unusual Options Activity For September 11

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Lockheed Martin.

Looking at options history for Lockheed Martin LMT we detected 18 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $127,820 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $895,086.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $300.0 and $900.0 for Lockheed Martin, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Lockheed Martin stands at 298.65, with a total volume reaching 634.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Lockheed Martin, situated within the strike price corridor from $300.0 to $900.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Lockheed Martin 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $9.4 $3.1 $6.9 $600.00 $191.1K 412 279 LMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $34.2 $34.2 $34.2 $480.00 $177.8K 190 56 LMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $28.0 $28.0 $28.0 $500.00 $140.0K 481 50 LMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $16.9 $15.7 $16.0 $485.00 $48.0K 480 31 LMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $31.5 $30.2 $30.15 $450.00 $45.2K 10 15

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is the world's largest defense contractor and has dominated the Western market for high-end fighter aircraft since it won the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program in 2001. Aeronautics is Lockheed's largest segment, which derives upward of two-thirds of its revenue from the F-35. Lockheed's remaining segments are rotary and mission systems, mainly encompassing the Sikorsky helicopter business; missiles and fire control, which creates missiles and missile defense systems; and space systems, which produces satellites and receives equity income from the United Launch Alliance joint venture.

Present Market Standing of Lockheed Martin

With a volume of 920,072, the price of LMT is up 1.72% at $471.86.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 40 days.

What The Experts Say On Lockheed Martin

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $480.0.

An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Neutral rating on Lockheed Martin, maintaining a target price of $480.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.