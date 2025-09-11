10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/12/25 $365.00 $55.5K 17.9K 117.5K JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $40.00 $35.7K 235.2K 56.0K BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $160.00 $33.4K 6.8K 15.9K PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/12/25 $128.00 $25.2K 11.6K 2.9K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/26/25 $232.50 $89.9K 1.3K 2.5K IRBT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $2.00 $50.8K 12.4K 1.3K CHWY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $20.00 $162.1K 1.5K 381 ONON CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $35.00 $63.1K 2.0K 296 FND PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $87.50 $147.5K 11 256 RH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $170.00 $245.3K 195 223

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on September 12, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $365.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.5K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 17925 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 117534 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD JD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 127 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 163 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.7K, with a price of $218.0 per contract. There were 235264 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 56056 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 97 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 6861 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15905 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD PDD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 12, 2025. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $128.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $63.0 per contract. There were 11653 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2978 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on September 26, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $232.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.9K, with a price of $449.0 per contract. There were 1341 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2595 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IRBT IRBT, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 190 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 1272 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.8K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 12441 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1372 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHWY CHWY, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 127 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 98 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $162.1K, with a price of $1657.0 per contract. There were 1572 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 381 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ONON ONON, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 99 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 65 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.1K, with a price of $972.0 per contract. There were 2041 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 296 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FND FND, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 71 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $87.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $147.5K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 11 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 256 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RH RH, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 127 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 223 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $245.3K, with a price of $1100.0 per contract. There were 195 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 223 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

