Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on Coca-Cola Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Coca-Cola. Our analysis of options history for Coca-Cola KO revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 60% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $96,641, and 7 were calls, valued at $387,662.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $70.0 for Coca-Cola over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Coca-Cola's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Coca-Cola's whale trades within a strike price range from $65.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Coca-Cola 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $1.26 $1.25 $1.25 $70.00 $98.3K 11.7K 3.6K KO CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $1.65 $1.59 $1.61 $67.50 $98.2K 1.4K 661 KO CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/03/25 $3.1 $3.05 $3.1 $65.00 $62.0K 309 301 KO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.88 $1.83 $1.84 $70.00 $41.9K 9.7K 1.7K KO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $0.2 $0.17 $0.2 $66.00 $39.4K 3.6K 2.0K

About Coca-Cola

Founded in 1886, Atlanta-headquartered Coca-Cola is the world's largest nonalcoholic beverage company, with a strong portfolio of 200 brands covering key categories including carbonated soft drinks, water, sports, energy, juice, and coffee. Together with bottlers and distribution partners, the company sells finished beverage products bearing Coca-Cola and licensed brands through retailers and food-service locations in more than 200 countries and regions globally. Coca-Cola generates around two thirds of its total revenue overseas, with a significant portion from emerging economies in Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Coca-Cola, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Coca-Cola's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 4,653,501, the KO's price is up by 0.32%, now at $68.03.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 41 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Coca-Cola

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $80.0.

An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Coca-Cola, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.