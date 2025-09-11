Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SRAD

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 12 options trades for Sportradar Gr SRAD summing a total amount of $476,040.

At the same time, our algo caught 3 for a total amount of 109,757.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $25.0 to $35.0 for Sportradar Gr over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Sportradar Gr options trades today is 1045.33 with a total volume of 4,030.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Sportradar Gr's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $35.0 over the last 30 days.

Sportradar Gr Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SRAD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $5.0 $4.8 $5.0 $27.50 $87.0K 1.1K 183 SRAD CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $2.9 $2.6 $2.8 $30.00 $56.0K 2.4K 600 SRAD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $2.75 $2.55 $2.75 $30.00 $55.0K 2.4K 400 SRAD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $2.6 $2.35 $2.6 $30.00 $52.0K 2.4K 200 SRAD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $2.4 $2.35 $2.35 $25.00 $47.0K 0 200

About Sportradar Gr

Sportradar Group AG is a technology platform enabling next-generation engagement in sports, and a provider of B2B solutions to the sports betting industry. It generates revenue through two primary sources: subscription-based revenue and revenue sharing. Geographically, it operates in North America, Africa, AsiaPac & Middle East, Europe, and LATAM & Caribbean.

In light of the recent options history for Sportradar Gr, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Sportradar Gr

Trading volume stands at 882,492, with SRAD's price down by 0.0%, positioned at $31.24.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 56 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Sportradar Gr

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $37.5.

* An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Sportradar Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $39. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JMP Securities keeps a Market Outperform rating on Sportradar Gr with a target price of $36.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.