A Closer Look at Sphere Entertainment's Options Market Dynamics

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Sphere Entertainment SPHR, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in SPHR often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 45 options trades for Sphere Entertainment. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 55% bullish and 4% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $48,608, and 44 calls, totaling $1,817,195.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $65.0 for Sphere Entertainment, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Sphere Entertainment stands at 1163.25, with a total volume reaching 22,827.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Sphere Entertainment, situated within the strike price corridor from $50.0 to $65.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Sphere Entertainment Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $2.7 $2.5 $2.7 $55.00 $105.6K 1.4K 2.1K SPHR CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.6 $1.3 $1.56 $60.00 $74.5K 1.2K 1.0K SPHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.4 $6.3 $6.4 $60.00 $73.6K 474 6 SPHR CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $7.1 $6.4 $7.1 $50.00 $71.0K 4.9K 1.3K SPHR CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $7.1 $6.4 $7.0 $50.00 $70.0K 4.9K 1.2K

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co is a live entertainment and media company. The firm creates, writes, casts, produces, and tours shows and events. The group has two reportable segments which includeSphere and MSG Networks. Sphere is a next-generation entertainment medium, and MSG Networks operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, as well as a direct-to-consumer (DTC) and authenticated streaming product.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Sphere Entertainment, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Sphere Entertainment

Currently trading with a volume of 933,016, the SPHR's price is up by 5.36%, now at $57.56.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 61 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Sphere Entertainment

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $76.0.

An analyst from Guggenheim persists with their Buy rating on Sphere Entertainment, maintaining a target price of $76.

