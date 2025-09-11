Looking At Arista Networks's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Arista Networks ANET.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ANET, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 62 uncommon options trades for Arista Networks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $478,951, and 52 are calls, for a total amount of $3,921,604.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $195.0 for Arista Networks over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Arista Networks's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Arista Networks's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $195.0 in the last 30 days.

Arista Networks Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANET CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $45.0 $44.1 $45.0 $120.00 $225.0K 1.2K 51 ANET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $10.9 $10.8 $10.8 $150.00 $180.3K 14.9K 423 ANET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $44.3 $43.3 $43.53 $110.00 $176.5K 1.7K 42 ANET PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $5.0 $4.7 $4.7 $152.50 $173.5K 128 464 ANET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $14.6 $14.5 $14.5 $155.00 $158.7K 8.3K 226

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is a networking equipment provider that primarily sells Ethernet switches and software to data centers. Its marquee product is its extensible operating system, or EOS, that runs a single image across every single one of its devices. The firm operates as one reportable segment. It has steadily gained market share since its founding in 2004, with a focus on high-speed applications. Arista counts Microsoft and Meta Platforms as its largest customers and derives roughly three quarters of its sales from North America.

Arista Networks's Current Market Status

With a volume of 5,887,640, the price of ANET is up 1.86% at $153.52.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Arista Networks

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $135.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Arista Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $135.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Arista Networks options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.