Oscar Health's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Oscar Health.

Looking at options history for Oscar Health OSCR we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $215,102 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $846,770.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $15.0 and $35.0 for Oscar Health, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Oscar Health's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Oscar Health's whale activity within a strike price range from $15.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Oscar Health Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OSCR CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $2.0 $1.85 $1.9 $20.00 $277.2K 7.8K 2.6K OSCR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $2.0 $1.9 $1.9 $20.00 $190.1K 7.8K 23 OSCR PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $2.45 $2.4 $2.45 $16.00 $66.6K 388 274 OSCR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $1.75 $1.65 $1.65 $20.00 $66.0K 7.8K 3.7K OSCR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $1.95 $1.9 $1.9 $20.00 $58.9K 7.8K 2.9K

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health Inc is a health insurance company. The company provides various insurance plans for individuals, families, and employees. Also, the company provides virtual care, doctor support, scheduling appointments, and other related services. The company provides plans in the Medicare Advantage program to adults who are age 65 and older and eligible for traditional Medicare but who instead select coverage through a private market plan.

In light of the recent options history for Oscar Health, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Oscar Health's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 5,568,044, the OSCR's price is down by -0.64%, now at $19.36.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 56 days.

Expert Opinions on Oscar Health

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $13.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Oscar Health, targeting a price of $13.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.