Duolingo's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Duolingo DUOL, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DUOL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 22 extraordinary options activities for Duolingo. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 27% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $402,627, and 16 are calls, amounting to $1,014,247.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $140.0 and $800.0 for Duolingo, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Duolingo stands at 422.73, with a total volume reaching 807.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Duolingo, situated within the strike price corridor from $140.0 to $800.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Duolingo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DUOL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $28.5 $28.0 $28.5 $330.00 $213.7K 174 75 DUOL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/12/25 $19.3 $16.0 $16.0 $280.00 $165.7K 365 119 DUOL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $134.3 $131.2 $132.5 $400.00 $132.4K 57 10 DUOL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $76.4 $74.2 $75.31 $350.00 $112.8K 417 0 DUOL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/12/25 $10.0 $10.0 $10.0 $290.00 $100.0K 869 58

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc is a technology company that develops a mobile learning platform to learn languages and is the top-grossing app in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. Its products are powered by sophisticated data analytics and artificial intelligence and delivered with class art, animation, and design to make it easier for learners to stay motivated master new material, and achieve their learning goals. Its solutions include the Duolingo Language Learning App, Super Duolingo, Duolingo English Test: AI-Driven Language Assessment, Duolingo For Schools, Duolingo ABC, and Duolingo Math. It has four predominant sources of revenue; time-based subscriptions, in-app advertising placement by third parties, and the Duolingo English Test, and In-App Purchases.

Current Position of Duolingo

With a volume of 1,073,206, the price of DUOL is up 3.24% at $295.16.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Duolingo

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $335.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has revised its rating downward to Underweight, adjusting the price target to $239. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Citigroup downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $400. * An analyst from Keybanc upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $460. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Baird lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $280. * In a cautious move, an analyst from DA Davidson downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $300.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Duolingo, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.