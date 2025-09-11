Smart Money Is Betting Big In FTNT Options

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Fortinet FTNT, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in FTNT often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Fortinet. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 66% bullish and 11% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $37,313, and 8 calls, totaling $340,146.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $42.5 to $100.0 for Fortinet over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Fortinet's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Fortinet's whale activity within a strike price range from $42.5 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Fortinet Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FTNT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $3.15 $3.0 $3.08 $80.00 $67.7K 3.7K 425 FTNT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $1.18 $1.11 $1.15 $81.50 $57.5K 326 513 FTNT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $3.3 $3.25 $3.3 $80.00 $44.0K 3.7K 560 FTNT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $41.85 $40.3 $41.5 $42.50 $41.5K 13 10 FTNT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/03/25 $1.95 $1.84 $1.93 $81.00 $38.6K 145 201

About Fortinet

Fortinet is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, zero-trust access, and security operations. The firm derives a majority of its revenue through sales of its subscriptions and support-based business. The California-based firm has more than 800,000 customers across the world.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Fortinet, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Fortinet's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 1,295,795, with FTNT's price up by 0.92%, positioned at $80.22.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 56 days.

Expert Opinions on Fortinet

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $76.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Fortinet, which currently sits at a price target of $85. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Morgan Stanley lowers its rating to Underweight with a new price target of $67.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Fortinet, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.