Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Warner Bros. Discovery

Benzinga's options scanner has just identified more than 11 option transactions on Warner Bros. Discovery WBD, with a cumulative value of $449,540. Concurrently, our algorithms picked up 2 puts, worth a total of 66,247.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.0 and $15.0 for Warner Bros. Discovery, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Warner Bros. Discovery's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Warner Bros. Discovery's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

Warner Bros. Discovery Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WBD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $0.71 $0.65 $0.7 $15.00 $120.8K 125.5K 2.2K WBD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $1.15 $1.09 $1.15 $13.00 $115.0K 2.6K 1.0K WBD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $0.76 $0.66 $0.73 $11.00 $36.2K 6.8K 103 WBD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $0.51 $0.45 $0.46 $10.00 $29.9K 7.1K 683 WBD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.77 $2.69 $2.77 $11.00 $27.7K 7.8K 600

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery was formed in 2022 through the combination of WarnerMedia and Discovery Communications. In 2026, it intends to split its global networks business from its streaming and studios businesses, forming two separate companies. The streaming business includes HBO Max, which is rapidly increasing its international footprint in addition to its major presence in the US. Studios include industry leaders in both film and television, which produce movies and television series that are monetized in multiple ways, including theatrical release, sales to third parties, and feeding into Warner's own platforms. Global networks consist of basic cable networks like CNN, TNT, TBS, Discovery, HGTV, and The Food Network. The Discovery+ streaming service will remain part of global networks.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Warner Bros. Discovery, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Warner Bros. Discovery

Currently trading with a volume of 19,464,698, the WBD's price is up by 4.78%, now at $13.14.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 56 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Warner Bros. Discovery

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $14.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Warner Bros. Discovery with a target price of $14.

