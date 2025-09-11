Smart Money Is Betting Big In MOH Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Molina Healthcare MOH, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MOH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Molina Healthcare. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 11% leaning bullish and 44% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $85,226, and 6 are calls, amounting to $306,382.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $150.0 to $200.0 for Molina Healthcare over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Molina Healthcare stands at 245.22, with a total volume reaching 812.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Molina Healthcare, situated within the strike price corridor from $150.0 to $200.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Molina Healthcare Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MOH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $24.7 $12.4 $17.9 $200.00 $89.4K 217 50 MOH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $60.8 $58.0 $58.0 $150.00 $58.0K 36 0 MOH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $31.2 $28.5 $28.5 $170.00 $57.0K 69 20 MOH CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $17.4 $15.4 $16.2 $175.00 $40.5K 196 37 MOH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $22.0 $19.9 $20.92 $170.00 $31.3K 307 17

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Inc offers healthcare plans focused on Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals. Its health plans are operated by a network of subsidiaries, each of which is licensed as a health maintenance organization (HMO). It has four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace and Others. The Medicaid, Medicare, and Marketplace segments represent the government-funded or sponsored programs under which it offers managed healthcare services. The Other segment, which is insignificant to its consolidated results of operations, includes long-term services and supports consultative services in Wisconsin. It generates majority revenue from Medicaid segment.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Molina Healthcare, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Molina Healthcare Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 317,311, with MOH's price up by 8.74%, positioned at $194.8.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 41 days.

What The Experts Say On Molina Healthcare

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $203.25.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Molina Healthcare, maintaining a target price of $185. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Molina Healthcare with a target price of $198. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Bernstein keeps a Outperform rating on Molina Healthcare with a target price of $220. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $210.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.