Behind the Scenes of Futu Holdings's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Futu Holdings FUTU.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FUTU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Futu Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $113,000, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $392,590.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $187.5 for Futu Holdings over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Futu Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Futu Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $120.0 to $187.5, over the past month.

Futu Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FUTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $67.9 $67.2 $67.2 $120.00 $168.0K 114 25 FUTU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $63.3 $61.5 $63.22 $125.00 $94.9K 488 0 FUTU PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/10/25 $6.4 $4.25 $5.9 $175.00 $59.0K 41 100 FUTU PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $6.5 $2.6 $5.4 $155.00 $54.0K 290 100 FUTU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $21.25 $17.5 $19.19 $167.50 $38.3K 28 20

About Futu Holdings

Futu Holdings Ltd is an online broker providing one-stop online investing services. The company provides its services through its digital platform Futu NiuNiu, which includes market data, trading service, and news feed of Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and the United States equity markets. It generates its revenue in the form of brokerage commission and handling charge services, and interest income.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Futu Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Futu Holdings Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 405,931, the FUTU's price is up by 2.22%, now at $185.5.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 68 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Futu Holdings

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $223.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Futu Holdings, maintaining a target price of $270. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Futu Holdings, maintaining a target price of $200. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Futu Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $232. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Futu Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

