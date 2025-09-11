NVIDIA's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on NVIDIA NVDA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NVDA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 99 uncommon options trades for NVIDIA.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 56%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $354,427, and 91 are calls, for a total amount of $7,005,172.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $125.0 to $200.0 for NVIDIA over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for NVIDIA options trades today is 45654.35 with a total volume of 1,987,978.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for NVIDIA's big money trades within a strike price range of $125.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

NVIDIA Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/12/25 $0.88 $0.86 $0.87 $180.00 $318.1K 85.9K 88.0K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $5.5 $5.45 $5.49 $175.00 $275.0K 78.4K 3.0K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.74 $2.72 $2.72 $180.00 $273.0K 70.0K 13.8K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/12/25 $0.7 $0.69 $0.69 $180.00 $226.9K 85.9K 104.4K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/12/25 $1.19 $1.18 $1.18 $180.00 $119.6K 85.9K 45.5K

About NVIDIA

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with NVIDIA, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of NVIDIA

Currently trading with a volume of 25,939,745, the NVDA's price is up by 0.48%, now at $178.18.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On NVIDIA

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $220.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on NVIDIA with a target price of $210. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on NVIDIA, maintaining a target price of $228. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $205. * An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $235. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $225.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest NVIDIA options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.