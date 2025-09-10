What the Options Market Tells Us About Carvana

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Carvana CVNA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CVNA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 40 uncommon options trades for Carvana.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 15% bullish and 65%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 22 are puts, for a total amount of $1,110,712, and 18 are calls, for a total amount of $2,380,925.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $430.0 for Carvana over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Carvana options trades today is 571.22 with a total volume of 24,209.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Carvana's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $430.0 over the last 30 days.

Carvana Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $7.8 $7.05 $7.5 $375.00 $748.5K 3.2K 2.5K CVNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $9.15 $8.5 $8.5 $375.00 $425.0K 3.2K 540 CVNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $34.95 $34.2 $34.2 $250.00 $177.3K 215 64 CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/03/25 $1.75 $1.65 $1.65 $430.00 $172.7K 19 1.0K CVNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/03/25 $1.76 $1.49 $1.52 $430.00 $158.7K 19 2.0K

About Carvana

Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company derives revenue from used vehicle sales, wholesale vehicle sales and other sales and revenues. The other sales and revenues include sales of loans originated and sold in securitization transactions or to financing partners, commissions received on VSCs and sales of GAP waiver coverage. The foundation of the business is retail vehicle unit sales. This drives the majority of the revenue and allows the company to capture additional revenue streams associated with financing, VSCs, auto insurance and GAP waiver coverage, as well as trade-in vehicles.

In light of the recent options history for Carvana, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Carvana's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 2,174,757, the CVNA's price is up by 1.07%, now at $379.0.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 49 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Carvana

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $370.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their In-Line rating on Carvana, maintaining a target price of $370.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Carvana, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.