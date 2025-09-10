Coinbase Global's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Coinbase Global COIN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with COIN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 97 uncommon options trades for Coinbase Global.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 31% bullish and 49%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 22 are puts, for a total amount of $1,675,913, and 75 are calls, for a total amount of $6,145,384.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $600.0 for Coinbase Global during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Coinbase Global's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Coinbase Global's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $100.0 to $600.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Coinbase Global 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $27.9 $27.9 $27.9 $300.00 $214.8K 2.1K 166 COIN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $61.0 $60.25 $61.0 $310.00 $195.2K 52 78 COIN PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $42.9 $42.15 $42.75 $260.00 $171.0K 224 46 COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/03/25 $5.75 $5.6 $5.65 $350.00 $169.6K 749 511 COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $9.65 $9.5 $9.5 $350.00 $155.8K 5.2K 2.7K

About Coinbase Global

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage and data analytics.

In light of the recent options history for Coinbase Global, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Coinbase Global

Trading volume stands at 7,577,367, with COIN's price down by -1.15%, positioned at $315.13.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On Coinbase Global

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $365.0.

