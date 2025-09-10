Decoding Circle Internet Group's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Circle Internet Group.

Looking at options history for Circle Internet Group CRCL we detected 69 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 28 are puts, for a total amount of $1,682,932 and 41, calls, for a total amount of $3,642,554.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $55.0 and $415.0 for Circle Internet Group, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Circle Internet Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Circle Internet Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $55.0 to $415.0 in the last 30 days.

Circle Internet Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $11.6 $11.4 $11.4 $115.00 $228.0K 1.3K 551 CRCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $41.95 $36.0 $38.99 $95.00 $194.9K 124 50 CRCL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $86.5 $80.9 $83.77 $180.00 $167.5K 975 20 CRCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $5.45 $5.25 $5.45 $122.00 $160.8K 105 438 CRCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/03/25 $5.25 $4.85 $4.85 $134.00 $153.7K 3 329

About Circle Internet Group

Circle Internet Group Inc is a financial technology firm engaged in digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce, and financial applications. The company is the issuer of USD Coin (USDC).

In light of the recent options history for Circle Internet Group, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Circle Internet Group

Trading volume stands at 8,173,566, with CRCL's price down by -2.79%, positioned at $114.69.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 74 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Circle Internet Group

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $191.8.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $250. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Deutsche Bank keeps a Hold rating on Circle Internet Group with a target price of $123. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Circle Internet Group, which currently sits at a price target of $247. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $250. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Circle Internet Group, which currently sits at a price target of $89.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

