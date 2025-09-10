A Closer Look at Meta Platforms's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Meta Platforms.

Looking at options history for Meta Platforms META we detected 184 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 29% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 50 are puts, for a total amount of $3,163,108 and 134, calls, for a total amount of $9,055,360.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $5.0 and $1150.0 for Meta Platforms, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Meta Platforms's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Meta Platforms's whale trades within a strike price range from $5.0 to $1150.0 in the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $62.85 $62.55 $62.7 $755.00 $344.8K 617 312 META CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $65.25 $64.8 $65.06 $750.00 $260.2K 6.0K 507 META PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $107.5 $106.55 $106.86 $770.00 $128.2K 270 13 META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $15.1 $14.9 $14.94 $755.00 $122.5K 1.4K 1.1K META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/12/25 $10.85 $10.65 $10.82 $750.00 $105.1K 1.9K 1.9K

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

In light of the recent options history for Meta Platforms, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Meta Platforms Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 7,562,421, with META's price down by -1.2%, positioned at $756.54.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On Meta Platforms

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $920.0.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $920.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

