Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Exxon Mobil

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Exxon Mobil XOM, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in XOM often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Exxon Mobil. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 36% bullish and 63% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $223,862, and 10 calls, totaling $636,460.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $80.0 to $130.0 for Exxon Mobil over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Exxon Mobil's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Exxon Mobil's significant trades, within a strike price range of $80.0 to $130.0, over the past month.

Exxon Mobil Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.73 $1.68 $1.73 $100.00 $223.8K 15.1K 2.6K XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $5.55 $5.5 $5.55 $115.00 $166.5K 1.9K 613 XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $5.7 $5.6 $5.7 $115.00 $114.0K 1.9K 0 XOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $33.85 $33.05 $33.35 $80.00 $66.7K 1.2K 20 XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $4.7 $4.65 $4.7 $110.00 $52.1K 4.7K 291

About Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil worldwide. In 2023, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 7.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves were 16.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of which were liquids. The company is one of the world's largest refiners, with a total global refining capacity of 4.5 million barrels of oil per day, and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Exxon Mobil, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Exxon Mobil Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 7,299,090, the price of XOM is up by 1.49%, reaching $112.3.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 51 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Exxon Mobil

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $129.75.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Neutral rating on Exxon Mobil with a target price of $120. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil, maintaining a target price of $145. * An analyst from Melius Research has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $111. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $143.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Exxon Mobil with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.