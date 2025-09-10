Check Out What Whales Are Doing With LULU

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Lululemon Athletica. Our analysis of options history for Lululemon Athletica LULU revealed 58 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 36% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 28 were puts, with a value of $2,791,318, and 30 were calls, valued at $3,125,711.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $360.0 for Lululemon Athletica over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Lululemon Athletica's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Lululemon Athletica's significant trades, within a strike price range of $85.0 to $360.0, over the past month.

Lululemon Athletica Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $48.0 $46.1 $48.0 $150.00 $1.0M 409 215 LULU PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $20.8 $20.7 $20.7 $175.00 $910.8K 945 460 LULU PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $22.6 $22.55 $22.55 $175.00 $435.2K 885 194 LULU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $15.8 $14.95 $14.95 $250.00 $296.7K 1.6K 414 LULU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $43.2 $42.75 $42.75 $130.00 $213.7K 82 50

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. Lululemon also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. It sells its products through digital channels, a small number of wholesale partners, more than 780 company-owned stores in about two dozen countries in North America, Asia, and Western Europe, and about 40 franchised locations in the Middle East and Europe. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Lululemon Athletica, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Lululemon Athletica

With a volume of 3,787,879, the price of LULU is down -0.49% at $164.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

Expert Opinions on Lululemon Athletica

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $227.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Outperform rating on Lululemon Athletica with a target price of $225. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Lululemon Athletica, targeting a price of $300. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $205. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Lululemon Athletica, maintaining a target price of $185. * An analyst from Bernstein persists with their Outperform rating on Lululemon Athletica, maintaining a target price of $220.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Lululemon Athletica options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.