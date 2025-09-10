Spotlight on Atlassian: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Atlassian. Our analysis of options history for Atlassian TEAM revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 60% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $349,610, and 5 were calls, valued at $292,680.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $270.0 for Atlassian during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Atlassian's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Atlassian's significant trades, within a strike price range of $100.0 to $270.0, over the past month.

Atlassian Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEAM PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $88.8 $86.0 $88.75 $270.00 $159.7K 0 18 TEAM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $36.0 $35.7 $36.0 $150.00 $111.6K 60 0 TEAM PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $2.4 $2.1 $2.3 $100.00 $57.5K 261 250 TEAM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $20.2 $20.1 $20.1 $180.00 $56.2K 214 40 TEAM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $18.6 $17.9 $18.6 $180.00 $48.3K 16 27

About Atlassian

Atlassian produces software that helps teams work together more efficiently and effectively. The company provides project planning and management software, collaboration tools, and IT help desk solutions. The company operates in four segments: subscriptions (term licenses and cloud agreements), maintenance (annual maintenance contracts that provide support and periodic updates and are generally attached to perpetual license sales), perpetual license (upfront sale for indefinite usage of the software), and other (training, strategic consulting, and revenue from the Atlassian Marketplace app store). Atlassian was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Atlassian, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Atlassian

Currently trading with a volume of 1,125,667, the TEAM's price is down by -4.56%, now at $174.04.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 50 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Atlassian

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $240.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.