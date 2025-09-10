Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Soleno Therapeutics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Soleno Therapeutics SLNO, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SLNO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 31 extraordinary options activities for Soleno Therapeutics. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 32% leaning bullish and 51% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $504,980, and 23 are calls, amounting to $1,156,660.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $55.0 to $70.0 for Soleno Therapeutics during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Soleno Therapeutics stands at 476.88, with a total volume reaching 23,916.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Soleno Therapeutics, situated within the strike price corridor from $55.0 to $70.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Soleno Therapeutics Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SLNO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $13.6 $12.0 $12.0 $60.00 $164.4K 10 190 SLNO PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $9.5 $7.3 $7.3 $60.00 $146.0K 20 300 SLNO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $7.0 $6.2 $6.2 $60.00 $136.4K 29 1.2K SLNO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $3.8 $3.1 $3.1 $65.00 $94.2K 93 526 SLNO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $7.5 $6.8 $7.2 $60.00 $60.4K 29 153

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its product candidate DCCR (Diazoxide Choline) Extended-Release tablets, is a proprietary extended-release formulation of a crystalline salt of diazoxide. DCCR has demonstrated the ability to activate the KATP channel in the brain, pancreas, and fat tissue.

Soleno Therapeutics's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 5,714,276, the price of SLNO is down by -11.94%, reaching $61.83.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 56 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $113.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wells Fargo lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $123. * An analyst from Guggenheim downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $106. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. keeps a Buy rating on Soleno Therapeutics with a target price of $110.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Soleno Therapeutics with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.