10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/12/25 $755.00 $214.5K 1.1K 6.6K SNAP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/18/26 $10.00 $38.8K 507 4.2K GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $235.00 $39.2K 12.4K 1.8K RDDT CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $250.00 $27.0K 2.6K 1.4K TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $52.50 $55.7K 4.2K 1.2K ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $90.00 $40.0K 2.0K 541 MTCH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $55.00 $96.8K 3.0K 537 GOOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/10/25 $255.00 $36.9K 296 450 SATS CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $80.00 $46.8K 5.3K 140 NFLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/24/25 $1180.00 $30.7K 9 10

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding META META, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 12, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $755.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $214.5K, with a price of $715.0 per contract. There were 1177 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6689 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNAP SNAP, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 373 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 360 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.8K, with a price of $108.0 per contract. There were 507 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4259 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL GOOGL, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.2K, with a price of $785.0 per contract. There were 12465 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1850 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RDDT RDDT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 37 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $2702.0 per contract. There were 2668 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1414 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TTD TTD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 37 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 450 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.7K, with a price of $123.0 per contract. There were 4241 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1202 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ASTS ASTS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 191 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 2058 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 541 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MTCH MTCH, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 492 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 529 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.8K, with a price of $183.0 per contract. There were 3073 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 537 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOG GOOG, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on October 10, 2025. Parties traded 126 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.9K, with a price of $293.0 per contract. There were 296 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 450 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SATS SATS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 37 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 71 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.8K, with a price of $660.0 per contract. There were 5344 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 140 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NFLX NFLX, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on October 24, 2025. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $1180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.7K, with a price of $3078.0 per contract. There were 9 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.