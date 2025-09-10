10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/12/25 $177.50 $59.7K 80.8K 159.4K AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $230.00 $59.5K 35.6K 37.3K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/12/25 $500.00 $26.2K 5.4K 10.3K ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $350.00 $94.7K 3.9K 8.4K PLTR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $157.50 $34.2K 4.0K 7.8K APP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/12/25 $560.00 $32.4K 430 6.3K MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/03/25 $140.00 $85.2K 5.8K 6.0K QBTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $18.00 $44.9K 15.2K 5.1K AMD PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $150.00 $40.4K 15.5K 5.0K IREN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $32.00 $43.2K 3.3K 4.5K

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 12, 2025. Parties traded 249 contract(s) at a $177.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.7K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 80875 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 159408 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.5K, with a price of $238.0 per contract. There were 35680 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37341 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on September 12, 2025. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 5403 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10319 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL ORCL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 55 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.7K, with a price of $1732.0 per contract. There were 3965 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8453 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR PLTR, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $157.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $171.0 per contract. There were 4049 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7823 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APP APP, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 12, 2025. Parties traded 69 contract(s) at a $560.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 430 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6339 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on October 3, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.2K, with a price of $858.0 per contract. There were 5861 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6094 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QBTS QBTS, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 458 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.9K, with a price of $98.0 per contract. There were 15218 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5105 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.4K, with a price of $101.0 per contract. There were 15571 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5047 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN IREN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 492 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 39 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.2K, with a price of $1110.0 per contract. There were 3340 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4589 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

