BILL Holdings Unusual Options Activity For September 10

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on BILL Holdings. Our analysis of options history for BILL Holdings BILL revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 53% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $442,550, and 7 were calls, valued at $404,787.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $37.5 to $70.0 for BILL Holdings over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for BILL Holdings options trades today is 1968.71 with a total volume of 11,772.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for BILL Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $37.5 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

BILL Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BILL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $3.9 $3.7 $3.9 $65.00 $136.8K 8 2 BILL PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/24/25 $12.1 $11.6 $12.1 $65.00 $121.0K 0 400 BILL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/24/25 $11.7 $10.9 $11.69 $65.00 $116.8K 0 200 BILL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/24/25 $12.5 $10.8 $11.5 $65.00 $115.0K 0 100 BILL CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $0.75 $0.7 $0.7 $55.00 $84.0K 8.3K 3.3K

About BILL Holdings

BILL Holdings Inc is a provider of software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments and spend and expense management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, enable businesses to easily connect with their suppliers or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows and improve back office efficiency. Initial Public Offering and Follow-on Offering.

In light of the recent options history for BILL Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

BILL Holdings's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 3,420,776, the BILL's price is up by 3.09%, now at $52.49.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 57 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for BILL Holdings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $58.2.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $75. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Market Perform rating on BILL Holdings with a target price of $50. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on BILL Holdings with a target price of $75. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their In-Line rating on BILL Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $48. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Neutral rating on BILL Holdings with a target price of $43.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.