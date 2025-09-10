McDonald's Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on McDonald's MCD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MCD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for McDonald's.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $493,700, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $402,150.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $260.0 to $320.0 for McDonald's over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in McDonald's's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to McDonald's's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $260.0 to $320.0 over the preceding 30 days.

McDonald's Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MCD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $8.45 $7.9 $8.45 $305.00 $276.3K 89 329 MCD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $13.45 $12.4 $13.0 $310.00 $130.0K 415 100 MCD CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $2.63 $2.43 $2.49 $320.00 $124.5K 7.7K 546 MCD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $16.4 $15.4 $16.35 $320.00 $57.2K 235 138 MCD PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $16.3 $16.15 $16.3 $310.00 $55.4K 193 15

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the largest restaurant owner-operator in the world, with 2024 system sales of $131 billion across more than 43,000 stores and 115 markets. McDonald's pioneered the franchise model, building its footprint through partnerships with independent restaurant franchisees and master franchise partners around the globe. The firm earns roughly 60% of its revenue from franchise royalty fees and lease payments, with most of the remainder coming from company-operated stores across its three core segments: the United States, internationally operated markets, and international developmental/licensed markets.

McDonald's's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,487,751, the price of MCD is down by -2.28%, reaching $305.4.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 48 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About McDonald's

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $337.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Hold rating for McDonald's, targeting a price of $315. * An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on McDonald's, which currently sits at a price target of $360.

Stay informed about the latest McDonald's options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.