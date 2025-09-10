Booking Holdings's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Booking Holdings BKNG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BKNG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 65 uncommon options trades for Booking Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 24% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 29 are puts, for a total amount of $2,025,614, and 36 are calls, for a total amount of $2,542,387.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $4500.0 to $8000.0 for Booking Holdings during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Booking Holdings options trades today is 55.47 with a total volume of 249.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Booking Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $4500.0 to $8000.0 over the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/12/25 $152.1 $133.0 $133.0 $5300.00 $252.7K 1 41 BKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $252.0 $228.0 $239.94 $5700.00 $239.9K 72 10 BKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $575.1 $556.3 $575.1 $4905.00 $230.0K 1 4 BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $459.6 $446.0 $446.0 $5300.00 $178.4K 142 0 BKNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $524.0 $508.0 $508.0 $5200.00 $152.4K 11 0

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, Rentalcars.com, Kayak, and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Booking Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Booking Holdings Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 126,472, the BKNG's price is down by 0.0%, now at $5571.83.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 49 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Booking Holdings

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $6250.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

