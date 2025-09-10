Behind the Scenes of Upstart Hldgs's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Upstart Hldgs. Our analysis of options history for Upstart Hldgs UPST revealed 44 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 38% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 16 were puts, with a value of $876,827, and 28 were calls, valued at $1,446,129.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.5 to $135.0 for Upstart Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Upstart Hldgs's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Upstart Hldgs's significant trades, within a strike price range of $17.5 to $135.0, over the past month.

Upstart Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/12/25 $5.6 $5.05 $5.2 $68.00 $260.0K 1.7K 1.5K UPST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $8.6 $8.45 $8.45 $135.00 $156.3K 3.4K 286 UPST CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.5 $11.25 $11.35 $65.00 $113.5K 920 306 UPST CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $9.2 $8.75 $8.98 $70.00 $89.8K 3.0K 221 UPST PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/12/25 $0.91 $0.82 $0.85 $60.00 $85.0K 6.4K 4.9K

About Upstart Hldgs

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small-dollar loans.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Upstart Hldgs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Upstart Hldgs's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 8,781,748, with UPST's price down by -2.66%, positioned at $67.09.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 57 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Upstart Hldgs

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $88.0.

In a positive move, an analyst from JP Morgan has upgraded their rating to Overweight and adjusted the price target to $88.

