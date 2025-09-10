This Is What Whales Are Betting On TeraWulf

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on TeraWulf.

Looking at options history for TeraWulf WULF we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $406,577 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $507,503.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $8.0 to $17.0 for TeraWulf over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for TeraWulf's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across TeraWulf's significant trades, within a strike price range of $8.0 to $17.0, over the past month.

TeraWulf Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WULF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $1.32 $1.28 $1.32 $11.00 $290.9K 550 285 WULF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $4.2 $4.05 $4.2 $10.00 $84.0K 9.3K 404 WULF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $0.22 $0.19 $0.19 $8.00 $83.7K 15.6K 3.5K WULF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $0.44 $0.4 $0.4 $17.00 $75.0K 16.4K 3.1K WULF CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $4.05 $3.3 $3.45 $10.00 $51.7K 5.5K 151

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc is a digital asset technology company that is engaged in digital infrastructure and sustainable energy development. It is involved in supporting environmentally conscious bitcoin mining operations by developing and operating facilities within the United States. The company's bitcoin mining facilities are powered by clean, affordable, and reliable energy sources. Its primary source of revenue stems from the mining of bitcoin conducted at the company's mining facility sites. Additionally, the company occasionally generates revenue through the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with TeraWulf, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

TeraWulf's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 27,068,535, the WULF's price is up by 4.67%, now at $10.78.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 62 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About TeraWulf

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $13.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B. Riley Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for TeraWulf, targeting a price of $14. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on TeraWulf, maintaining a target price of $10. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JMP Securities keeps a Market Outperform rating on TeraWulf with a target price of $13. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Roth Capital keeps a Buy rating on TeraWulf with a target price of $12. * An analyst from Northland Capital Markets persists with their Outperform rating on TeraWulf, maintaining a target price of $15.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.