Pan American Silver Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Pan American Silver PAAS, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in PAAS often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Pan American Silver. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 30% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $27,500, and 9 calls, totaling $798,367.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $25.0 and $36.0 for Pan American Silver, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Pan American Silver options trades today is 2531.6 with a total volume of 1,875.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Pan American Silver's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $36.0 over the last 30 days.

Pan American Silver Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PAAS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.6 $7.4 $7.44 $30.00 $167.8K 6.3K 417 PAAS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.0 $11.9 $12.0 $25.00 $153.4K 4.7K 377 PAAS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $11.9 $11.8 $11.9 $25.00 $105.7K 4.7K 246 PAAS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.9 $11.8 $11.9 $25.00 $86.6K 4.7K 121 PAAS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.7 $6.8 $7.48 $30.00 $83.3K 6.3K 112

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp is a mining company principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver and gold-producing properties and assets. The company's principal products are silver and gold, although it also produces and sells zinc, lead, and copper. Its operating mines comprise La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

Present Market Standing of Pan American Silver

With a volume of 621,519, the price of PAAS is up 1.89% at $36.07.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Pan American Silver

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $36.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Scotiabank continues to hold a Sector Outperform rating for Pan American Silver, targeting a price of $36.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

