Nebius Group Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Nebius Group NBIS, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NBIS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 26 extraordinary options activities for Nebius Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $58,459, and 24 are calls, amounting to $1,736,274.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $145.0 for Nebius Group during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Nebius Group's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Nebius Group's significant trades, within a strike price range of $50.0 to $145.0, over the past month.

Nebius Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NBIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $5.9 $5.5 $5.9 $100.00 $302.0K 5.8K 1.4K NBIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $14.0 $13.6 $14.0 $85.00 $210.0K 1.0K 283 NBIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $23.5 $20.0 $20.0 $80.00 $168.0K 6.2K 84 NBIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $10.0 $9.7 $10.0 $110.00 $100.0K 950 151 NBIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/12/25 $1.85 $1.7 $1.85 $100.00 $92.5K 8.0K 5.2K

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group NV is a tech company. It is a European provider of infrastructure and services to AI builders globally. The group builds full-stack infrastructure to service the growth of the AI industry, including the scale of GPU clusters, cloud platforms, tools, and services for developers. It has R&D hubs across Europe, North America and Israel.

Nebius Group's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 9,265,057, the NBIS's price is down by -2.47%, now at $93.36.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 50 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Nebius Group

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $102.5.

* An analyst from BWS Financial persists with their Buy rating on Nebius Group, maintaining a target price of $130. * An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Buy rating on Nebius Group, maintaining a target price of $75.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

