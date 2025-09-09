Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DKS

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Dick's Sporting Goods DKS, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in DKS often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Dick's Sporting Goods. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 25% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $35,873, and 11 calls, totaling $711,300.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $210.0 to $220.0 for Dick's Sporting Goods over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Dick's Sporting Goods's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Dick's Sporting Goods's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $210.0 to $220.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Dick's Sporting Goods 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DKS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $16.0 $14.5 $16.0 $210.00 $131.2K 4.5K 414 DKS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $17.3 $16.4 $16.8 $210.00 $87.3K 4.5K 200 DKS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $15.9 $15.7 $15.7 $210.00 $84.7K 4.5K 263 DKS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $16.2 $16.0 $16.0 $210.00 $67.2K 4.5K 316 DKS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $16.8 $16.4 $16.8 $210.00 $65.5K 4.5K 115

About Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods offers sports and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment online and in about 900 US stores. It operates stores under its own name, as well as outlets, golf specialty stores under the Golf Galaxy name, and outlets. Dick's carries private-label merchandise and national brands such as Nike, Adidas, and many others. In 2025, the company agreed to purchase international athletic footwear and apparel retailer Foot Locker for $2.4 billion in equity value. Based in the Pittsburgh area, Dick's was founded in 1948 by the father of current executive chair and controlling shareholder Edward Stack.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Dick's Sporting Goods, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Dick's Sporting Goods

With a trading volume of 1,472,042, the price of DKS is up by 1.78%, reaching $227.82.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 77 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Dick's Sporting Goods

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $255.6.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Dick's Sporting Goods, targeting a price of $253. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Dick's Sporting Goods, targeting a price of $255. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Citigroup upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $280. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on Dick's Sporting Goods with a target price of $255. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Dick's Sporting Goods, which currently sits at a price target of $235.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

