Lumentum Holdings Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Lumentum Holdings LITE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LITE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 35 options trades for Lumentum Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 31%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $30,100, and 34, calls, for a total amount of $6,103,244.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $105.0 and $165.0 for Lumentum Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Lumentum Holdings stands at 785.17, with a total volume reaching 8,807.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Lumentum Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $105.0 to $165.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Lumentum Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LITE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $26.5 $25.6 $25.8 $140.00 $490.2K 969 485 LITE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $29.3 $28.8 $29.3 $135.00 $293.0K 1.1K 807 LITE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $28.9 $28.6 $28.9 $135.00 $289.0K 1.1K 707 LITE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $28.9 $28.4 $28.7 $135.00 $287.0K 1.1K 602 LITE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $28.6 $28.3 $28.6 $135.00 $286.0K 1.1K 402

About Lumentum Holdings

Lumentum Holdings Inc is a California-based technology firm. The company provides two types of optical and photonic products: optical components that are used in telecommunications networking equipment, and commercial lasers for manufacturing, inspection, and life-science lab uses. Its segments are Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The firm is also expanding into new optical applications, such as 3-D sensing laser diode for consumer electronics. It generates maximum revenue from the OpComms segment. The OpComms segment products include a wide range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks for access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul, and submarine (undersea) applications.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Lumentum Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Lumentum Holdings

With a volume of 1,736,938, the price of LITE is up 1.49% at $151.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Lumentum Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $150.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Raymond James persists with their Strong Buy rating on Lumentum Holdings, maintaining a target price of $145. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Lumentum Holdings with a target price of $145. * An analyst from Citigroup has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $165. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Lumentum Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $130. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Lumentum Holdings, maintaining a target price of $165.

