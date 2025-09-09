What the Options Market Tells Us About Tempus AI

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Tempus AI TEM, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TEM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 31 extraordinary options activities for Tempus AI. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 38% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $424,220, and 24 are calls, amounting to $2,143,734.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $45.0 and $100.0 for Tempus AI, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tempus AI's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tempus AI's whale activity within a strike price range from $45.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Tempus AI 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $20.8 $20.2 $20.2 $100.00 $805.9K 13.7K 0 TEM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.2 $6.1 $6.2 $65.00 $191.5K 1.7K 623 TEM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $31.7 $29.3 $30.5 $70.00 $183.0K 2.2K 68 TEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $3.8 $3.7 $3.72 $80.00 $147.7K 4.6K 1.9K TEM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $3.8 $3.7 $3.77 $80.00 $98.5K 4.6K 1.3K

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company. It has built the Tempus Platform, which comprises both a technology platform to free healthcare data from silos and an operating system to make the resulting data useful. Its Intelligent Diagnostics use AI, including generative AI, to make laboratory tests more accurate, tailored, and personal.

Tempus AI's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 4,594,869, the TEM's price is up by 0.94%, now at $80.97.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 55 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Tempus AI

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $81.0.

* An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $90. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Tempus AI, targeting a price of $68. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BTIG continues to hold a Buy rating for Tempus AI, targeting a price of $85.

