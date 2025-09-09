Elevance Health's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Elevance Health ELV.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ELV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Elevance Health.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 70% bullish and 20%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $177,169, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $371,640.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $290.0 to $330.0 for Elevance Health during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Elevance Health stands at 245.22, with a total volume reaching 206.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Elevance Health, situated within the strike price corridor from $290.0 to $330.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Elevance Health 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ELV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $65.9 $60.0 $63.21 $290.00 $127.3K 94 1 ELV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $49.0 $44.5 $47.33 $330.00 $94.6K 49 20 ELV PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $16.8 $16.2 $16.32 $300.00 $65.2K 170 2 ELV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $28.6 $28.4 $28.4 $330.00 $56.8K 19 24 ELV PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $16.8 $15.9 $16.08 $300.00 $48.2K 170 52

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health remains one of the leading health insurers in the US, providing medical benefits to 46 million medical members as of June 2025. The company offers employer, individual, and government-sponsored coverage plans. Elevance differs from its peers in its unique position as the largest single provider of Blue Cross Blue Shield branded coverage, operating as the licensee for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association in 14 states. Through acquisitions, such as the Amerigroup deal in 2012 and MMM in 2021, Elevance's reach expands beyond those states through government-sponsored programs, such as Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans, too. It is also an emerging player in pharmacy benefit management and other healthcare services.

Current Position of Elevance Health

With a volume of 1,021,659, the price of ELV is up 0.75% at $310.46.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days.

What The Experts Say On Elevance Health

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $376.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Elevance Health, targeting a price of $373. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Elevance Health, maintaining a target price of $330. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Elevance Health, targeting a price of $425.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

