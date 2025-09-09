Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in GitLab

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on GitLab.

Looking at options history for GitLab GTLB we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $101,100 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $726,364.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $40.0 to $50.0 for GitLab during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for GitLab's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of GitLab's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

GitLab Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GTLB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $9.3 $9.1 $9.2 $42.50 $211.6K 1.0K 101 GTLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.3 $9.2 $9.2 $42.50 $119.6K 1.0K 453 GTLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.6 $9.4 $9.4 $42.50 $94.0K 1.0K 686 GTLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.8 $10.6 $10.6 $40.00 $84.8K 1.0K 110 GTLB PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $4.4 $4.2 $4.24 $50.00 $65.7K 253 163

About GitLab

GitLab Inc operates on an all-remote model. GitLab, a complete DevSecOps platform delivered as a single application. It operates in two competitive landscapes: DevOps point solutions and DevOps platforms. In terms of point solutions that are stitched together, GitLab's offering is substantially different in that it is one platform, one codebase, one interface, and a unified data model that spans the entire DevSecOps lifecycle. DevOps platforms, the principal competitor is Microsoft Corporation following their acquisition of GitHub. GitLab is offered on both self-managed and software-as-a-service (SaaS) models. It is located in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It focused on accelerating innovation and broadening the distribution of its platform to companies across the world.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with GitLab, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is GitLab Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 3,025,886, the price of GTLB is up by 0.02%, reaching $47.9.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 86 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for GitLab

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $51.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on GitLab with a target price of $52. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $55. * An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on GitLab, maintaining a target price of $53. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for GitLab, targeting a price of $44. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on GitLab, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for GitLab, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.