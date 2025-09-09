Walmart's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Walmart.

Looking at options history for Walmart WMT we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $431,425 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $248,496.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $75.0 to $115.0 for Walmart over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Walmart's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Walmart's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $75.0 to $115.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Walmart Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $9.55 $9.45 $9.55 $105.00 $100.2K 506 0 WMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/24/25 $2.56 $2.5 $2.54 $102.00 $71.3K 480 737 WMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $12.95 $12.8 $12.8 $115.00 $70.4K 13 167 WMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $12.85 $12.75 $12.75 $115.00 $63.7K 13 272 WMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $27.35 $27.0 $27.0 $75.00 $59.4K 704 22

About Walmart

Walmart is a leading retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 locations globally. Walmart generated over $460 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2025, with Sam's Club contributing another $90 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $120 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 270 million customers globally each week.

In light of the recent options history for Walmart, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Walmart's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 6,010,675, the price of WMT is down by -0.05%, reaching $102.22.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 70 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Walmart

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $118.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Guggenheim persists with their Buy rating on Walmart, maintaining a target price of $115. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Guggenheim downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $115. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Walmart, targeting a price of $108. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Walmart with a target price of $127. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Tigress Financial keeps a Buy rating on Walmart with a target price of $125.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Walmart with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.