10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/12/25 $240.00 $82.7K 47.1K 85.6K IREN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $30.00 $152.2K 51 38.9K NBIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/12/25 $100.00 $33.0K 79 30.5K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/03/25 $170.00 $28.3K 1.3K 18.4K CRWV CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $105.00 $28.9K 6.8K 5.2K RIOT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $14.00 $36.4K 7.0K 1.8K TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $240.00 $132.9K 2.6K 1.4K SMCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $28.00 $158.5K 1.9K 1.2K NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/27 $5.00 $328.4K 1.8K 924 MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $325.00 $105.3K 1.5K 788

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 12, 2025. This event was a transfer of 481 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.7K, with a price of $172.0 per contract. There were 47194 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 85644 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN IREN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 493 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 140 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $152.2K, with a price of $1088.0 per contract. There were 51 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38988 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NBIS NBIS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 12, 2025. This event was a transfer of 95 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $348.0 per contract. There were 79 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30545 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on October 3, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $189.0 per contract. There were 1311 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18419 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWV CRWV, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 10 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 6887 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5247 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIOT RIOT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 38 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.4K, with a price of $182.0 per contract. There were 7022 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1840 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM TSM, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 129 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $132.9K, with a price of $1328.0 per contract. There were 2630 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1431 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI SMCI, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 192 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1023 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 95 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $158.5K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 1926 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1274 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 646 day(s) on June 17, 2027. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $328.4K, with a price of $16420.0 per contract. There were 1862 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 924 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR MSTR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $325.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.3K, with a price of $1170.0 per contract. There were 1513 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 788 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

